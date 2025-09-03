In pictures: Funk legend Tom Browne's Met Lounge gig

New York funk legend Tom Browne – the man behind the legendary trumpet intro on 80s floor-filler Funkin For Jamaica – appeared alongside Brit Funk originators Light of The World on Friday.
Local soul singer Malcolm Fovargue opened the show, which was hosted by DJs from the era Steve Allen and club boss Steve Jason.
Photos from Sean Hale Photos
