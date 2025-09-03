In pictures: Funk legend Tom Browne's Met Lounge gig

By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 12:41 BST
A gig described as “an absolute coup” for Peterborough’s Met Lounge by owner Steve Jason certainly didn’t disappoint.

New York funk legend Tom Browne – the man behind the legendary trumpet intro on 80s floor-filler Funkin For Jamaica – appeared alongside Brit Funk originators Light of The World on Friday.

Local soul singer Malcolm Fovargue opened the show, which was hosted by DJs from the era Steve Allen and club boss Steve Jason.

Photos from Sean Hale Photos

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

1. Tom Browne and Light Of The World

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

2. Tom Browne and Light Of The World

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

3. Tom Browne and Light Of The World

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

4. Tom Browne and Light Of The World

Tom Browne and Light Of The World at The Met Lounge

