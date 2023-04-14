News you can trust since 1948
In pictures: A big night of music with Lisa Pin-up at Raveyard in Peterborough

​Raveyard is back in May for its biggest event yet – and these photos from last month’s night out featuring Lisa Pin-up are a taste of what’s in store!

By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

​Legendary hard dance act KUTSKI will be at Peterborough’s Burghley Club on May 27. There will also be the awesome DANNY BURCH bringing you his unique vibe – plus the Raveyard residents AFROZACK, LEIGH DAY and SAVAGE DJ and JAW PATROL are back to get you warmed up.

HARRISON and SASSI will be making their raveyard debuts!

Tckets now from skiddle.com/e/36316939

