Immerse yourself in a musical journey at Peterborough Cathedral

Prepare to embark on a sensory journey with Immersed, a world premiere performance designed to heal, uplift and inspire in Peterborough this summer.

The “unique sound bath experience” is set to take place in the breathtaking surroundings of Peterborough Cathedral on August 3, where music and history will combine to create a truly transformative experience.

Immersed is more than just a concert—it is a musical journey. Audiences will be bathed in a sea of healing sounds and ethereal melodies, as world-renowned violinist David LePage, composer Richard Leigh, vocalist Rachel Parkes, and the ancestral sounds and extraordinary gongs of Earthdance come together to create an unforgettable performance.

Step into the majestic Peterborough Cathedral and allow The Gathering Sound to envelop you with the sublime tunes of David LePage's violin. Composer Richard Leigh will guide you through a mesmerising sonic landscape, weaving layers of sounds with viola and piano, enhanced by the soaring voice of Rachel Parkes.

Earthdance will bring their unique blend of ancient instruments, including gongs, didgeridoo, and Native American flute, to resonate deeply within the cathedral's walls.

This immersive experience offers a space for audience members to lay down during the performance if they wish.