I'm A Celeb comedian Babatunde heading to Peterborough
Babatunde Aléshé is one of the fastest rising stars in British comedy and he is on his way to entertain a Peterborough audience.
After recently warming the hearts of the nation with his incredible stint in the jungle as part of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, he has announced a third Autumn leg of his massive Babatunde Aléshé: Babahood debut UK headline tour due to phenomenal demand – and you can see him at New Theatre on October 13.
Cementing his phenomenal rise, September and October’s dates will see Babatunde perform his biggest headline show to date, at London’s Hackney Empire on September 22.
A powerhouse performer, his stand up presents a hilariously fresh perspective, oozing charisma whilst showcasing impeccable stagecraft and comic timing.
A firm TV favourite, the hugely popular award winning comedian, actor and podcaster has appeared in shows including Guessable (Comedy Central), House of Games (BBC), Sorry I Didn’t Know (ITV), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains (Comedy Central), Comedians Giving Lectures (Dave) as well as a cast regular in the BAFTA nominated Celebrity Gogglebox (C4).
In 2022 Babatunde’s Mission Imagination podcast series won a prestigious ARIAS Award.
Tickets are available from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com