From the wash to inserts - here’s what to look for when collecting rare vinyl in 2025

Are you looking at collecting or starting to sell vinyl?

Are you familiar with how matrix codes can determine if a vinyl is legitimate or a fake?

Take a read at some of our helpful hints for those colleting - or selling - the classic format in 2025.

Well - it would seem quite a few of you have decided to take a look through your vinyl collections to see if anything is worth something during your annual Spring clean.

Not that anyone, including ourselves, could blame you; with belts being tightened among tariffs and the fact that we are still in a cost-of-living crisis, some extra money made from an old record you might have but not have a turntable for could help.

However, for those who have taken to vinyl in recent years, and are looking how to start to progress from weekends at HMV or Urban Outfitters to weeks in various music shop basements hunting for your holy grail, then this might also be for you.

What should you look out for when buying or selling vinyl? Are there hidden messages that one might want to pay attention to for a correct pressing, or is my copy of a record that isn’t for sale potentially worth something - if no one else has it?

We’ve brought together from our collective experiences picking up the format some of us both love and hate, to share our tips what to look for when picking up vinyl, or what to list perhaps when you’re looking to part with a precious item.

What should I look for when collecting ‘rare’ vinyl?

What should newer vinyl collectors look for when in search of their 'holy grail' release? | Canva

Pressing Variations and Label Details

Collectors pay close attention to the specific pressing of a record , which refers to the particular manufacturing run at a specific plant and time. These variations can significantly impact a record's value and desirability. Key aspects to consider include the country of origin (e.g., a UK first press of a British band's album is often highly sought after in the UK), the specific pressing plant (sometimes identifiable through markings or label characteristics), and whether it's an original first pressing or a later repress.

Label details are equally important; these include the design of the label itself (logos, fonts, colours can change over time and between pressings), any variations in the text (track listings, copyright information), and specific markings like promotional stamps or "demo" labels. Identifying these nuances often requires careful examination and cross-referencing with discographies and collector resources.

The early pressings of The Velvet Underground & Nico's self-titled album with the Andy Warhol "banana" cover. Some very early pressings have a sticker on the banana that could be peeled to reveal a pink underside. These "peelable banana" versions are significantly more collectible than later pressings where the banana is printed directly.

Matrix codes and etchings on ‘the wash’

The "wash," also known as the run-out groove or dead wax , is the ungrooved area at the end of a record side, between the last track and the label. This space often contains crucial information etched or stamped during the record manufacturing process. Matrix codes are alphanumeric sequences that identify the specific lacquer used to create the stamper for that particular pressing.

Variations in these codes, including suffixes or prefixes, can indicate different cuts, mastering engineers, or pressing plants. Etchings can include initials, signatures (often of the mastering engineer), dates, or even short messages.

These markings provide valuable clues about the record's lineage and can help distinguish between different pressings. For serious collectors, meticulously examining and understanding these matrix codes and etchings is essential for authenticating a record and identifying specific, potentially rare, versions.

On Led Zeppelin II , the matrix code on side one might read "SD 8236 A" followed by a specific number (e.g., A-2). A different cut, perhaps with a different mastering, might have "SD 8236 A" followed by a different number (e.g., A-4). Collectors often seek out specific early cuts known for their superior sound quality.

Inserts and Packaging

The complete presentation of a vinyl record extends far beyond just the disc itself. Original inserts and packaging are highly valued by collectors as they contribute to the historical context and completeness of the release. Inserts can include lyric sheets, posters, stickers, promotional materials, or even artist biographies. The inner sleeve, which houses the record itself, can range from plain paper to printed sleeves with artwork or liner notes, and even die-cut designs.

The outer sleeve, or dust jacket, is the primary packaging and can come in various forms like single sleeves, gatefold sleeves (which open like a book), or textured finishes. The condition of all these elements is crucial for a record's overall value. A record with all its original inserts and undamaged packaging is generally worth significantly more than the same record without them.

A complete original pressing such as Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon would include two posters and two stickers. A copy missing these inserts would be less valuable to collectors.

Rarity and Collectability

Rarity and collectability are the driving forces behind the value of many vinyl records. Rarity refers to the scarcity of a particular pressing or edition. This can be due to a limited initial pressing run, a withdrawn release, a misprint or error that was corrected quickly (making the error version scarce), or regional limitations in distribution. Collectibility, on the other hand, is influenced by demand.

A record might be relatively common, but if it's highly sought after by a large number of collectors (due to the artist's popularity, the album's significance, or its cultural impact), its collectability, and therefore its value, will be high.

A good example of this would be The Sex Pistols' God Save the Queen on A&M Records ; the band was quickly dropped by the label, and most copies were destroyed, making the few surviving A&M pressings incredibly rare and highly collectible.

Where are some places I can pick up collectable vinyl online?

We’ve referenced them quite a few times in previous articles about vinyl, and for good reason - they are one of the best.

Many collectors, not just interested in vinyl, use Discogs in order to not only buy vinyl through their marketplace, but to also catalogue what records are owned in their collection. The website also offers members to create wish lists, which will then create an alert to be emailed to you in the event one of your ‘hidden treasures’ appears on the marketplace.

It’s free to sign up and the community has been warm each time I’ve used it, so if you’ve a few hours to kill, why not take a scan of the website and start making your wish lists?

