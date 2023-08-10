News you can trust since 1948
House Genetics bringing to the music to Charters beer garden

A newly formed music collective on the Peterborough scene returns to Charters tomorrow (Friday) with another great line-up of DJs.
By Brad Barnes
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST
​House Genetics was formed by three local DJs, looking to create an inclusive music event for all ages.

The trio, Matt Andrews, Joe Pinnelli and Sav Pinnelli, came together with the same passion, a passion for disco and house music from across the eras.

Their debut event - Summer All Dayer hosted at Charters on July 29 – and was a huge success.. It featured a line-up of local DJs past and present, including Eddie Nash, Paul S.W, Budsy, Zoe Roberts, Joey Carlo, Dan Wallace, Brian Donnan, DJ Sav and hosted by MC Pep.

    “We had thousands attend the event across the day, with 200 people joining us for the after party on the boat in the evening,” said Matt.

    Looking ahead to tomorrow’s event at Charters – the History of House, in collaboration with Beat Laboratory, 6pm-1am, co-founder Matt added: “When the father and son team of Joe and Sav approached me with their idea, it was a no brainer to get involved.

    "Having played in and around Peterborough for the last 15 years, bringing an event that is inclusive for everyone was an opportunity too good to turn down.

    "Our selected DJs range from 18+ to 50+ years old and it was great to see attendees from all different generations mixing and dancing together, enjoying the love for music”

