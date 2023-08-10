House Genetics bringing to the music to Charters beer garden

House Genetics returns to Charters beer garden on August 11

​House Genetics was formed by three local DJs, looking to create an inclusive music event for all ages.

The trio, Matt Andrews, Joe Pinnelli and Sav Pinnelli, came together with the same passion, a passion for disco and house music from across the eras.

Their debut event - Summer All Dayer hosted at Charters on July 29 – and was a huge success.. It featured a line-up of local DJs past and present, including Eddie Nash, Paul S.W, Budsy, Zoe Roberts, Joey Carlo, Dan Wallace, Brian Donnan, DJ Sav and hosted by MC Pep.

“We had thousands attend the event across the day, with 200 people joining us for the after party on the boat in the evening,” said Matt.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s event at Charters – the History of House, in collaboration with Beat Laboratory, 6pm-1am, co-founder Matt added: “When the father and son team of Joe and Sav approached me with their idea, it was a no brainer to get involved.

"Having played in and around Peterborough for the last 15 years, bringing an event that is inclusive for everyone was an opportunity too good to turn down.