Hey Duggee: How to buy tickets as children's favourite heads to as Peterborough stage

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is coming to Peterborough

Hit children’s show HEY DUGGEE is to tour the UK for the first time ever in a vibrant and interactive stage show, which comes to Peterborough New Theatre next February.

Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will come together for ‘HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW’ in a brand new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing, dancing and even more fun.

The smash hit CBeebies series is brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show, stopping here in the city on February 14 and 15.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “We are so thrilled to be working with Live Nation, Cuffe and Taylor, Studio AKA and BBC Studios to create a brand new stage show with lots of surprises.”

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: “This is an incredibly exciting tour.

"Hey Duggee is quite simply a phenomenon and has taken the world of children’s entertainment by storm.”