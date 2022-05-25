Here are 10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Modified Nationals is at the East of England Showground this weekend

MODIFIED NATIONALSEast of England Arena, May 28/29Activities including: The Ultimate show car competition; The Show Field; Club Stands; Shred Shed Live; BMX Stunt Show; live wrestling; tattoo convention and much more! For weekend tickets holders, there is also evening entertainment. Tickets at www.modifiednationals.co.uk

Parallel MothersPeterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonightTwo women, Janis and Ana, meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They create a very close link which develops and complicates, and changes their lives.

TALKSPORT LIVENew Theatre, tonightAlan Brazil and Ray Parlour are a hilarious double act on the radio. Hear from both footballing legends as they recount tales from the dressing room, from their playing days and more.

ALAN NORRIS BIG BANDCrowland Abbey, May 28 (7.30pm)The Alan Norris Big Band was formed in 1993 and is an 18 piece big band plus male vocalist. They will be playing a mixture of big band swing, jazz and vocals. Tickets are £10 and £6 for under-16s.

BRIEF ENCOUNTER

Peterborough Showcase Flashback Favourites Season, May 29

A British romantic drama starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard, which follows the passionate affair that ignites between two married strangers shortly before WWII.

PAUL MERTON’S IMPRO CHUMSNew Theatre, May 30Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation.

MATILDA Jr. The MusicalKey Theatre, May 31 and June 1Kindred Drama and KYT present the worldwide smash-hit musical.

80’S LIVENew Theatre, May 28Electric Dreams will be performing chart topping anthems from artists including Duran Duran, Culture Club, Kim Wilde, Rick Astley, The Human League, A-Ha, Tears for Fears, Wham and more!

BIG GIRLS DON’T CRYNew Theatre, May 29Celebrating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. This non-stop hit machine, authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band will transport you back to 1963 and beyond.