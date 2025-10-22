Have a laugh with three comedy greats in new stage show

See The Last Laugh at New Theatre Peterborough in August 2026

Imagine three of Britain’s all-time greatest television comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse – in a dressing room, discussing the secret of life, death, comedy and what it means to be funny – really funny!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the premise of The Last Laugh, which will be out on tour in 2026 and coming to Peterborough New Theatre for seven performances from August 4-8.

The show, which has enjoyed a successful West End run, New York season and UK tour, features 2020 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as Eric Morecambe, alongside Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse, both returning to reprise their roles. The cast is completed by Richard Hodder who is the Walking Cover for all three roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producer Jamie Wilson said today “I am delighted to be working with Evolution Productions again to take Paul Hendy’s critically acclaimed The Last Laugh on another UK and Ireland Tour, visiting 19 venues. It is incredible that this production, which started at Edinburgh Fringe and has since played in the West End, New York, and around the UK, will build on this success for a subsequent year.

“I’m also thrilled that Damian Williams and Simon Cartwright are returning to reprise their roles as Tommy Cooper and Bob Monkhouse, with the brilliant Steve Royle joining as Eric Morecambe, to bring these three iconic comedians to life onstage.”

Warm, funny, nostalgic and poignant, The Last Laugh was a sell-out hit when it first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024 and a critically acclaimed, five-star hit in the West End in 2025.

Tickets are available now online at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com