Great theatre, comedy, film and a host of tribute shows - plus a talk about old Peterborough pubs

Breaking The Code is at New Theatre next week

Kate Bush, The Bee Gees, Abba, The Eagles, Phil Collins – there are tributes to them all across the city this week.

Breaking The Code, New Theatre, October 14-16

Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the twentieth century. Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in WWII.

From triumph to tragedy, get to know a human being who loved, lost and never stopped asking questions in a quest for truth and understanding in this new production of Hugh Whitemore’s Breaking The Code.

The Table at Key Theatre Studio, October 14-16

What does it take to become a refugee, migrant, or asylum seeker today?

Developed from real interviews with first-generation economic and war migrants in Bournemouth and Peterborough, this bold new play is made to change. Every production of The Table is uniquely put together by each performance company using 40 scenes written by Scotsman Fringe First & Amnesty International Award-winning playwright, Peterborough-born Aisha Zia.

Jack Skipper: Skint at Key Theatre Studio, October 10

Carpet-fitter turned comedian Jack delivers his debut, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated, stand-up hour with a show about how he went from a tradesman with no qualifications to a full-time comedian (with no qualifications)!

Peterborough Local History Society

St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, October 9 at 7.30pm

The speaker for the evening will be Steve Williams, with “A scrapbook of inns - a miscellany of local pubs”.

Steve has been researching and having a pint or two in local pubs for more years than he cares to remember. This is a selection of items of interest, personal anecdotes and a bit of proper research into pubs around the city.

Visitors are very welcome to attend, for a fee of £3.

Peterborough Art Society Autumn Exhibition

St John’s Church, city centre, until October 11

More than 80 original paintings on view and available at affordable prices. Open 10am-4pm, free entry.

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

Zsa-zsa Korda is a wealthy and unscrupulous businessman, who has nine sons and one daughter, who become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

Adventures In Time And Space

Peterborough Museum, now until November 2

Explore one of the UK’s largest displays of replica and restored Dr Who props, costumes, models, and more.

Plus an exclusive evening viewing and quiz night on October 10.

The Shires – The Two of Us Tour at New Theatre, October 11

Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes – performing all their classic tracks.

The UK’s biggest country music export boast three consecutive UK Top 3 albums, four number 1 UK Country albums, 100 million+ streams, two Gold-certified records.

Bee Gees + ABBA in concert experience at The Cresset, October 10

Bee Gees and Abba double headline show featuring non-stop hits like Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, Tragedy, Dancing Queen, Mama Mia, Waterloo and so many more . . . . Over two hours of party, feel-good anthems to get you dancing in the isles.

An Evening Without Kate Bush at New Theatre, October 9 Howl with the Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights! Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or recently joined the shoal via the ‘Stranger Things’ phenomenon, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush.

The Illegal Eagles at The Cresset, October 9

Celebrating more than 50 years of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band The Eagles, the 2025 Desperado Tour, promises more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

Seriously Collins at New Theatre, October 10

Get ready to be transported back in time to relive the legendary hits of Phil Collins and Genesis! “Seriously Collins” is not just a tribute show; it’s an electrifying journey through the music that has touched hearts and defined an era.