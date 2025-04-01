He has been every bit an enduring figure since taking over the hallowed Eurovision Song Contest reins from the late Terry Wogan in 2009.

But we all know good things come to an end and so too, at some stage, will Graham Norton be finishing up being the indelible voice of the Eurovision Song Contest for British audiences. Not that it’s set to happen anytime soon - but what if?

That’s the kind of thinking that Gambling.com had and, with the idea that Norton could finish up his Eurovision duties at any time, looked into what the current betting odds would be should a new Eurovision commentator/host be required.

So who have betting companies pinning their hopes on regarding who might be the next voice of Eurovision? Find out as we pull together all 13 names Gambling.com considers strong possibilities if the day arrives sooner than we think!

1 . Rylan Clark - 10/11 A seasoned Eurovision enthusiast, Rylan Clark brings infectious energy and a genuine love for the competition. His quick wit and flamboyant style would add a vibrant and engaging layer to the commentary, connecting with both casual viewers and die-hard fans. His experience on shows like The X Factor and Super Saturday demonstrates his ability to handle live, high-pressure broadcasts with humour and flair.

2 . Scott Mills - 10/11 A radio veteran with a warm and familiar voice, Scott Mills offers a blend of insightful observations and playful banter. His extensive broadcasting career, particularly on BBC Radio 1, has honed his ability to engage a broad audience. He's known for his humour and easy-going nature, which could provide a comforting and entertaining commentary style, striking a balance between informative and light-hearted.

3 . Mel Giedroyc - 6/4 Mel Giedroyc's comedic timing and infectious enthusiasm would inject a unique brand of humour into the Eurovision commentary. Her background in sketch comedy and hosting shows like The Great British Bake Off showcases her ability to connect with audiences and deliver witty remarks. She'd bring a playful and slightly irreverent tone, offering a fresh perspective on the competition.