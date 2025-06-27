Glastonbury Weekender kicks off in Peterborough city centre

You don’t need to travel to Worthy Farm to get your festival fix – as Peterborough holds its very own Glastonbury Weekender

From Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June, Peterborough Positive will transform the heart of the city into a vibrant hub of entertainment, with a big-screen live stream of Glastonbury on Cathedral Square, live performances on St John’s Square, and a packed programme of music-inspired events hosted by local businesses and venues.

The weekend kicks off in style with an outdoor ‘Old Skool’ disco with special guest Eddie Nash in Peterborough Cathedral’s historic Cloisters on Friday evening (June 27).

As well as the big screen and live performances, highlights include:

• Live Art Jam by Angry Pencil on the Cathedral Lawn

• Free exhibition by Jeff Commins at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, featuring album artwork and posters including items from Sir Paul McCartney’s personal collection

• Free music-themed film club in Wildwood’s intimate cinema room across the weekend

• Live comedy performances at the Park Inn Hotel and St John’s Church who will host a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist

• Free after party at Flares and much more!

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We’re turning up the volume this summer. Our Glastonbury Weekender is back and set to be one of the biggest weekends of live music the city centre has seen in decades. From the iconic Pyramid Stage streamed onto the big screen to local performers, art and comedy, this is a celebration of entertainment in all its forms, right in the heart of our city centre.

“We’re proud to be working with local businesses and venues to bring this event together, creating a true citywide festival atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

While seating will be provided on Cathedral Square, attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, and embrace the festival vibe with their best Glasto-inspired gear.

The weather is forecast to be warm and sunny throughout the weekend, so people are urged to head into the city centre to enjoy the festivities.