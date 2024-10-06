Get ready for Sophie McCartney on a Peterborough stage as show comes to The New Theatre

By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 15:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Peterborough audiences can look forward to award-winning comedian, podcaster and best-selling author Sophie McCartney bringing new show One Foot In The Rave to the city next year.

Audiences may be familiar with Sophie, who has successfully built up a loyal fan base online with her hilarious and relatable sketches as ‘Tired and Tested’.

This brand-new laughter-packed show (at the New Theatre on April 27) tackles the next stage in Sophie’s life and begins to ask the all-important questions as she enters a new era. What does life look like when you’re too old to be young, but too young to be old?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Is it bad if you’re secretly thrilled when a friend cancels plans? Is growing old gracefully really better than a little synthetic help? And is a wild night out really any better than getting your bra and make up off by 9pm?

Sophie McCartney is coming to New TheatreSophie McCartney is coming to New Theatre
Sophie McCartney is coming to New Theatre

Tackling her perimenopausal panic with denial, delirium, and a shot of tequila - desperate for a mad night out - this mum of three, and optimistic raver, is by no means down and out. She’s up and in… watching Netflix.

Grab your glow sticks and thermals and join Sophie as she embarks on life’s next big chapter with sequins, snorty laughs, and a pair of killer orthopaedic heels.

Sophie McCartney said: “I’m so excited to be heading out on tour again, if nothing else – so I get four nights a week in a hotel room on my own. "

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Related topics:New TheatreNetflixTickets
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice