Get ready for a  drag-stravaganza as Queenz head for Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:47 BST
Direct from London’s West End and following their sensational Las Vegas debut, the fearless and fabulous Queenz are bringing their electrifying live vocal drag-stravaganza - Drag Me To The Disco - to Peterborough’s New Theatre on November 5.

Not just glitz and glamour, this new show is packed with undeniable heart, powerhouse talent, and breath-taking vocals. Prepare to sing your heart out, laugh until it hurts, and even shed a tear as these queens take you on a rollercoaster of emotion and high-energy entertainment.

