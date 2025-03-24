Get ready for a  drag-stravaganza as Queenz head for Peterborough

Direct from London’s West End and following their sensational Las Vegas debut, the fearless and fabulous Queenz are bringing their electrifying live vocal drag-stravaganza - Drag Me To The Disco - to Peterborough’s New Theatre on November 5.

Not just glitz and glamour, this new show is packed with undeniable heart, powerhouse talent, and breath-taking vocals. Prepare to sing your heart out, laugh until it hurts, and even shed a tear as these queens take you on a rollercoaster of emotion and high-energy entertainment.