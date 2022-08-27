George is ready for the cheers in his 15th Cresset panto

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Dee in panto at The Cresset down the years

George, who comes from Peterborough, started off in the junior ensemble and now – in his 15th panto at The Cresset – will be playing Tiger in Peter Pan in December.

He will also be there for the auditions, with choreographer Monique Benoiton-Smith, on September 3 and 4.The auditions will cast a “John and Michael” – Wendy’s younger brothers, who will embark with her on this magical adventure to Neverland - as well as The Lost Kids of Neverland, Tiger’s Cheer Squad and the Pirate Crew.

Not surprisingly George, who teaches drama and dance as well as being a software engineer, is a huge advocate of children getting involved in drama, music and dancing.

George Dee is playing Tiger in Peter Pan at The Cresset

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is amazing how it brings kids out of their shell,” says George. “I am a massive advocate and I am always going on about it especially when you hear secondary schools not being able to do GCSE drama or it being cut from the curriculum.. It is such a huge shame. A student might go in for GCSE Drama and they might not want to be an actor but the confidence they get just from taking that subject is incredible.

“I kind of see it in myself I can articulate in interviews and presentations – the skills you learn from drama apply to any walk of life.”

George’s introduction to drama came as a bit of a surprise to his mum: “I saw an advert in the Evening Telegraph for a performing arts school in Sawtry and I said to my mum 'I wouldn't mind giving that a go’ She said, ‘what, you don't say boo to a goose’ and she was right.

“So I went, I loved it, and it all just kicked on from,” he says. “I started to specialise in dancing and then I saw the ad for The Cresset open auditions for the panto junior ensemble - it was The Wizard of Oz - and I got in.

“It was great and so I auditioned the year after – and got in again. Then when I reached 16 I was the dance captain for Cinderella (2011 )and a year later, for Dick Whittington, the director said ‘George, how would you like to play Tommy the Cat, we think you would suit it?’.

“It was brilliant. and that was the springboard from being purely ensemble to principal role. I love it.”

And looking ahead to auditions, George who is playing Peter’s friend Tiger, added: “The great thing about the auditions this year is that there is a large spectrum of what we are looking for. So definitely, anyone who is interested should come along and give it a go.”

Auditions for John and Michael are taking place on September 3. While the parts are written as boys, any actor with the ability to play the part as written will be considered. It is aimed at ages 8-15 with good acting and singing ability. Advance registration (www.cresset.co.uk/pantomime) is mandatory.September 4: Juniors at 9.30am for The Lost Kids of Neverland (age 8-11, dance and acting ability); Inter / Seniors from 12.30pm for Tiger’s Cheer Squad (age 12+, good dance ability and stage presence); Inter / Seniors at 3pm for Pirate Crew (12+, acting and singing ability, good movement).