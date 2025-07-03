Fun for all the family with Justin, dinosaurs and more

Get ready for Dino Tales

A CBeebies megastar, a tribute to a YouTube sensation and Jurassic giants lead the way in terms of children and family shows coming to Peterborough’s theatres.

Here’s six shows that are sure to entertain and even educate young ones in the coming months.

DINO TALES – Jurassic Rescue New Theatre October 28

Put on your safari hats and get ready for some ranger danger and roarsome routines! There’s a baby Ankylosaurus lost in the forest who needs your help and you must find her before the Evil Zookeeper Scientist does… Flapping frills and dino thrills await on the ultimate wild rescue mission with state-of-the-art walking dinosaurs, some of which have never been seen on a stage before. You’ll encounter Freya the dancing Raptor, Dylan the Dilophosaurus, Angie the Ankylosaurus, Scar the Spinosaurus and Bruce the mighty T-Rex. You will be jumping for Jurassic joy.

Get ready to rock with Justin Live

CIRQUE ENCHANTMENT New Theatre 19 Feb 2026 A breathtaking winter spectacle for all ages with its unique blend of circus, music, and show-stopping performances. NStep into a frozen circus wonderland, where a talented cast of world-class aerial acrobats, thrilling fire performers, jaw-dropping acrobatics, and beautiful choreography meet West End–quality live vocals — all set to a powerhouse pop soundtrack featuring songs made famous by Take That, Kylie Minogue, Queen, Paloma Faith, Little Mix, Eurythmics and many more. Follow the journey of a young girl with a vivid imagination as she’s swept into a dazzling world of wonder and discovery, encountering an extraordinary cast of weird and wonderful characters along the way.

RUDE SCIENCE! New Theatre 20 Feb 2026 The naughtiest, funniest, most revolting science show in the world. Brace yourselves for BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates’ revolutionary, high-tech, highly-explosive new show, packed with outrageous science stunts.

On the surface it’s a riot of disgusting experiments built to delight young audiences but under the bonnet it’s a brilliantly-constructed curriculum-driven adventure designed to inspire Britain’s kids with a lasting fascination for science. Expect enormous bottoms, f*rt machines, snot cocktails, vast whoopee cushions, pee-powered fireworks and ear-wax-oozing mannequins in this celebration of the fascinating bodily science essential to life.

JUSTIN LIVE – Justin Time to Rock New Theatre 30 May 2026 Are You Ready To Rock?…. Because Justin has got the band back together! Famous for his BAFTA Award-winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, Justin and his friends are back, starring in a brand-new rocktastic theatre show. Justin and his friends are putting together a rock band. But with so many songs to choose from, they are going to need your help to choose the best songs to sing and dance to. It’s an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, hilarious comedy and plenty of rocktastic fun!

THE VERY HUNGRY CATTERPILLAR Key Theatre, November 15 and 16 The critically acclaimed production features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets. The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

FUN FOR LITTLE ONES: A Tribute to Ms Rachel Key Theatre 30 Mar 2026 The UK’s Premier Tribute to Global Phenomenon… Ms Rachel! Bringing ‘Ms Rachels’ character to life in a FUN, interactive LIVE on stage performance with lots of audience participation for the little ones! With over 5 Billion Views and over 8 million subscribers on YouTube, Ms Rachel is the biggest viral sensation to hit our children’s screens since Baby Shark! This show encapsulates the bubbly personality, sweet singing voice and educational content; bringing to life a fun show for children.