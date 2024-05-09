From Peterborough's KYT to Grease The Musical
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having featured in the likes of Spamalot, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story and more on the Key stage, the former King’s School student is now starring in Grease The Musical, which is currently touring the UK and Ireland.
And that tour, which runs until November, reaches nearby Northampton’s Royal and Derngate theatre next week (May 13-18).
India plays Marty, one of the Pink Ladies at Rydell High who befriend new girl Sandy in what has become an iconic musical on the big screen and on stage.
"Yes, I play Marty, one of the Pink Ladies, who is a bit of a smaller part in the film but in the musical they have developed her role quite a lot,” says India. “She is the fun one, she’s a bit of a dreamer.”
We spoke after a hectic week – one in which as first cover for the lead – Sandy – involved her cover run.
“I haven’t had to go on as Sandy yet but it is an amazing role and I am glad that we had that rehearsal time now (the cover run). I feel prepared now for if I did need to go on, which is nice,” she adds.
“Fingers crossed. Hopefully I get to go on and play Sandy at some point on the tour but hopefully not because it would mean she (Hope Dawe) can’t. But she is pretty bulletproof our Sandy, she is amazing.”
India cut her teeth at the Key Youth Theatre with the Kindred Drama team and over the course of her teenage years starred in a whole host of big productions.
"I always say to Paul and Lisa (at Kindred) that they created a monster, a musical theatre monster, which is the best kind. Having to do those musicals every summer, where we rehearsed it in five days, really challenged you, and it really put me in good stead.”
Ironically, she was working when they put on a production of Grease.
“I grew up watching Grease, generations have, and although it is still the same story it completely differs from the film,” she points out. “And this is a much grittier, sexier production than previous versions but it still has those same characters and those same songs.
“And that is the appeal, the draw of those iconic songs that so many people have grown up with and the iconic love story of Sandy and Danny. Everyone knows it, and the leather jackets are part of pop culture.
"Everyone who comes along to see the show sings along to the songs at the end. It's a really good night out that appeals to a lot of demographics.”
A product of the Guildford School of Acting, India admits she looked for her home city on the tour schedule after landing the role.
"I half expected New Theatre to be on there as it is a touring venue but there are plenty of places nearby where people can come and see it. We have Northampton, which is close to Peterborough, and we have Milton Keynes and few venues in the Midlands, Birmingham and Nottingham, which is great.
“Mum and a few friends will be coming and I think KYT have booked a block of about 45 seats for one night!”
As for the future for the “musical theatre monster”?
“I am really going to focus on this now for the rest of the year. I am really lucky that it is a great cast and company, and it is a great role to put me in good stead going forward and doing what I love to do.
“This is a great part and an important step in my career – just to get to work with these people that are so established, working with people like Nikolai Foster (director) and Arlene Phillips (choreographer) is such a big honour.”
Tickets at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.