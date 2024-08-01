Four nights of fun at Ostrichfest, and all the other gigs at Peterborough pubs this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whats On this week

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, August 1-4

Cush and support kick things off tonight at 8pm. Saturday features Nick Corney & The Buzzrats from 7pm followed by Frankly My Dear at 9.30pm. On Saturday it is the turn of the Stephen Tanner Band from 6pm and Velocity at 9.30pm. Closing this on Sunday is the Palmy Ukulele Band from 5pm.

THURSDAY August 1:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Tanner Band are at Ostrichfest on Saturday

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has comedy night with Big Deal Comedy from 8pm in The Tap Room. An MC and four great acts, headlined by Dave Longley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm. Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part with free entry. Winning team takes £30 bar voucher.FRIDAY 2nd:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live country music from The Johnny Cash Tribute Show from 9pm, free entry.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Mr Nash from 9pm- 2am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

The Crown, Lincoln Road has Kick Back, 9pm. A popular Cambridgeshire premier covers band playing rock and pop covers and a bit more besides. (Free Admission).

SATURDAY 3rd:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has great live music from The Reckless, performing rock & pop covers. Free entry.Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.Charters has DJ Mr Nash presents Funk & Stuff - playing 60s, 70s, rare grooves, disco, Ska, jazz funk, soul & swing and more from 2pm-10pm.Peterborough Conservative Club has Jenna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road has Another Girl Another Planet. 9pm. Popular female fronted Peterborough Band, playing rock, pop, punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-tone covers. (Free Admission).

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard has The Pommygranites. 9pm. Popular Northants female fronted band, playing pop, rock, soul, glam rock, Brit Pop and modern covers 60s up to date. (Members Free, non members £2).

The Burghley Club has The Legendary Betty Swollox Band returning from 9pmSUNDAY 4th:

The Bull, Market Deeping, has Cosmic Rodney as part of its Raft Race celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm. The audience can vote on the best performer and the winner will get a prize! Voting closes at 11pm on the night and the winner will be announced the next day.

Charters has Jazz Underground – Malcolm James & Paul Andrews with a live DJ set from 12pm to 3pm, followed by Summer Sundays in the beer garden with The Dead Geoffreys, playing everything from Strummer to Swift.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe has The Pommygranites. 2pm. (Members Free, non members £2).

TUESDAY 6th:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm in the Function Room. Win bar tabs, beer and cash jackpot. Up to 6 people on a team £1 entry, winner takes the pot.