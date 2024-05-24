Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exciting five-day football extravaganza is coming to Peterborough’s Queensgate Centre this half-term.

From Monday to Friday (May 27-31) there will be a series of thrilling football-themed activities designed to delight fans of all ages in the ex-Topshop unit next to Vision Express on the ground floor.

Event Highlights:

Monday, May 27: Kick off the week with football-themed storytelling from 10am to 4pm.

Meet Bruno the soccer-saurus during the fun-filled football-themed week.

Tuesday, May 28: Watch as soccer-sauruses take over the centre from 11am to 3pm. Enjoy the antics of a T.Rex, dino babies and more.

Wednesday, May 29: Showcase your skills with football freestyling led by an expert freestyler from 10am to 4pm.

Thursday, May 30: Get competitive with a children’s activity course. Dribble through cones, perform ball tricks, and score a goal to win a small football-themed prize from 10am to 4pm.