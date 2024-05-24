Football's coming to Queensgate for half-term
and live on Freeview channel 276
From Monday to Friday (May 27-31) there will be a series of thrilling football-themed activities designed to delight fans of all ages in the ex-Topshop unit next to Vision Express on the ground floor.
Event Highlights:
Monday, May 27: Kick off the week with football-themed storytelling from 10am to 4pm.
Tuesday, May 28: Watch as soccer-sauruses take over the centre from 11am to 3pm. Enjoy the antics of a T.Rex, dino babies and more.
Wednesday, May 29: Showcase your skills with football freestyling led by an expert freestyler from 10am to 4pm.
Thursday, May 30: Get competitive with a children’s activity course. Dribble through cones, perform ball tricks, and score a goal to win a small football-themed prize from 10am to 4pm.
Friday, May 31: Capture the fun with a green screen photo opportunity from 10am to 4pm. Pose with friends and family and take home a memento of your half-term experience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.