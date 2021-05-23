Fine art dealers to stage outdoor exhibition near Peterborough

Gallery in the garden

Following the success of their Chelsea at Home show last year, Glenn Fuller and Graham Magee - owners of Molecey Estates and directors at Gladwells - will offer art lovers the chance to view a wonderful collection of paintings and sculptures by leading artists from the impressionists to those working today, from May 24-31.

Set in 20 acres of grounds and woodland along a meandering of the river Welland, the Granary’s May 2020 pop up event was highlighted in The Times hotlist of outdoor art exhibitions to visit. This years’ experience promises to be an unmissable gala event.

Fittingly, many of the artists on display will themselves have painted outside ‘en plein air’. There will be a observations of the natural world in all its forms and the abundance of inspiration it offers, from landscape paintings to still life compositions.

Graham Magee says: “As directors of Gladwell & Patterson, a fine art business, we’ve traditionally travelled to international fairs all over the world and May has been all about the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. We’re really looking forward to being back at Chelsea in September but being grounded over the past twelve months has provided renewed inspiration. It’s allowed us time for a more local and unconstrained approach to the way we exhibit and we really want to celebrate with our local community. We love presenting our artists in this naturalistic setting here at our historic watermill and hope visitors will come and lose themselves in the art and enjoy late spring in the gardens”.

Picnics are welcome and toilet facilities are available on site.