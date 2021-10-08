Festival vibes coming to a Peterborough pub

Indulge is at Liberation every Saturday.

Mandala’d: The Reboot

The Peacock, London Road, Saturday

The Secret Society of Something is gathering again… Mandala’d is back with #3: The Reboot this Saturday at a new venue – The Peacock – from 4pm to midnight.

Expect festival vibes and banging musical talent from across the UK. Headlining, from London, UK is Millz, the daughter of DNB legend Nicky Blackmarket.

Millz has been smashing sets up and down the UK, creating a name all of her own. Expect big beats and bangers galore.

Joining her from Cambridgeshire is the wildly talented DJ Ginge. Coming hot off her slaying a primetime set at Illusive Festival, you are seriously in for a treat.

The full lineup: 4-6pm – Darko; 5-7pm – Kloak; 7-8pm – Kwashe; 8-9:30pm – Youngs; :30-10:30pm – DJ Ginge; 10:30-midnight – Millz. It is over 18 only.

Elsewhere this weekend:

FRIDAY: The Met Lounge has The Sherlocks (see facing page); Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Sessions with DJ TK and Telsy bringing the old school urban music – RnB/ Hip Hop/Dancehill/ Garage. (Free entry); The Burghley Club in Burghley Road has The Broadcasters from 8pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Fire Flies from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside); The Ostrich, North Street, has No Gods No Managers - Drones + Sprainer + All Fall Down - 7pm; Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am; Yard of Ale Oundle Road, has The Expletives.

SATURDAY: Brewery Tap has White Madness with a special guest DJ Breyth. This is a special event organised by an external promoter and will take place in the main venue. Ticket on 07599 754659 or 07714 711096. The Brewery Tap will remain open to the public until 9.30pm then entry by advanced tickets only: The Burghley Club has The Sound Injectors from 8pm; The Ostrich, North Street, has Ouse Valley Singles Club - 9.30pm; Charters has House Sessions with a selection of guest DJs playing House/Tech/Disco/Minimal from 2pm. (Free entry); Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Corey Lewis 8.30 - 11.30pm; Spangler’s Country Music Club,Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, welcomes the amazing Andy Foster. £5.50 on the door, music starts at 8pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, Trash City Punk UK from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside); Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks; Yard of Ale has Radius 45 .

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich, North Street, has Head in The Sand Folk Session - 1pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Sunday Sessions featuring Ellie James from 3pm - 5pm (Outside) ; Mama Lizs, Stamford, has Pennyless from 4pm to 6pm.

TUESDAY: