Festival honour for Peterborough theatre company

Mask Theatre Company performing Constellation

The local company have been invited to the National Drama Festival, held at the Albany Theatre in Coventry, to perform their award winning play Constellations by Nick Payne on July 19.

Constellations was first performed by Mask Theatre at Cubed Short Play Festival in the city earlier this year.

The two-hander then appeared at the Easter Festival of Plays at the Gaiety Theatre in the Isle of Man, where it won the award for Best Drama, and Carl Perkins, one half of the performing duo, picked up the trophy for Best Actor.

Constellations has now been selected amongst two other full length plays, nine short plays and three youth plays to perform at the National Drama Festival.

Held in Coventry the festival is run by the National Drama Festivals Association and was formed in 1964 to encourage and support amateur theatre through the organisation of drama festivals across the country. The national festival is a week-long celebration of theatre.

The very best of British amateur groups take part in friendly competition with the aim of winning awards and becoming national champions. It is one of the prestige events in this country’s amateur theatre calendar.

Performer Becky Owen-Fisher says: “Constellations really has been a labour of love for us. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking story about love, quantum theory and honey.

It follows one couple, Marianne - a physicist, and Roland - a beekeeper, across multiple universes, exploring all the possibilities and outcomes of their partnership.

The characters are so wonderfully written, it’s been an absolute joy to play Marianne and I’m so excited to be representing Mask Theatre and Peterborough on a national stage!”

The team perform on Tuesday 19th July at the Albany Theatre in Coventry at 7pm.