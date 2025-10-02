Fairytale - a craic-ker of a show in store

Fairytale For Christmas is coming to New theatre

Following four sell-out tours, Irish Christmas concert A Fairytale for Christmas returns for its biggest tour yet this winter, stopping off at Peterborough New Theatre on November 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fantastic celebration from the team behind crowd-pleaser Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners promises to combine the merriment of Christmas with the joy of St Patrick’s.

A Fairytale for Christmas brings together talented singers, musicians and dancers for an unforgettable Irish Christmas like no other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This world-class concert beautifully blends well-known festive music with Irish dance and Celtic hits. Three tremendous sets of cast will certainly be spreading festive cheer.

The audience can expect to be immersed in the spirit of Christmas as the cast dance, play, and sing crowd favourites such as I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, Step into Christmas, and O Holy Night, alongside Irish Classics from The Irish Rover to Dirty Old Town. The sing-along extravaganza is a unique nod to the rich tapestry of Irish culture.

This year promises to be the biggest tour yet, with dates at over 50 venues across the UK and Ireland in 2025 this winter.

Writer and director, Ged Graham comments: “When people ask me to describe Fairytale I tell them ‘What would happen if St Patrick’s Day collided with the best Christmas party you ever

had?

"A Fairytale for Christmas of course, it’s the ultimate Irish inspired Christmas celebration and a craic-ker of a show.”