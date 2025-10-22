Exhilarating new South Asian dance theatre for Peterborough audience

Genesis group and flute

Internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Divya Kasturi returns to the city’s Key Theatre next month with her latest production, a bold double bill of exhilarating new South Asian dance theatre.

Irattai – Twofold, being performed on November 2, combines two contrasting works. This is the first time Divya Kasturi Company has presented an ensemble piece.

Act I — Woman-in-Waiting Drawing on 2,500-year-old Tamil Sangam poetry, this striking solo journeys through waiting, isolation and inner transformation. Time itself becomes the lead character as Divya fuses the elegance of Bharatanatyam with contemporary theatrical storytelling.

Act II — Genesis An expansive ensemble piece influenced by the writings of poet Arundhathi Subramaniam, Genesis traces a dreamlike arc from birth to self-discovery, pushing the boundaries of South Asian dance while staying rooted in tradition.

Performed by talented graduate dancers of esteemed London Contemporary Dance School.

The evening also features a curtain-raiser by DKC Young Talents, spotlighting young dancers from the company’s training programmes.

Divya Kasturi has performed worldwide — including at the BBC Proms and the Royal Albert Hall and with Sir Paul McCartney and Nitin Sawney— and is recognised as one of the UK’s most innovative South Asian dance artists.

As a former Artist in Residence at St Albans’ Trestle Arts Base, she continues to champion South Asian dance in the UK while forging new creative pathways.

And she is no stranger to Peterborough audiences, after visits in 2023, 2019 and 2015.

Tickets are available online from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com or via the box office.