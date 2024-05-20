Enjoy the thrills and spills of an inflatable outdoor water park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thrill-seekers can now enjoy the thrills and spills of one of the UK’s biggest inflatable outdoor water parks, after it opened just down the road from Peterborough on Rutland Water last weekend.

Aqua Park Rutland Water has been welcoming visitors to the shores of the reservoir since 2016, with as many as 40,000 expected to visit in 2024.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the first weekend of Aqua Park Rutland Water, tackling the more than 40 inflatables that make up the water park attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park is operated by one of the UK’s biggest inflatable water park operators, Aqua Park Group, and rides include the popular Tornado Tower, The Mammoth and Blast Bags, and will remain open throughout the summer.

The Aqua Park, which includes a 5.5m jump from the UK’s tallest inflatable, has got a fresh look and new layout for 2024.

It’s located at the Rutland Water Sports Centre at Whitwell Creek on the North Shore of Rutland Water, and is part of the ongoing partnership with Anglian Water to attract visitors to the reservoir.

Connor James, founder of Aqua Park Rutland Water, said: “It was great to see so many people back enjoying the inflatables at Rutland Water, enjoying favourites from previous years, including the newest edition The Seas Dragon inflatable, so we know it’ll provide amazing fun for guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With household budgets likely to be limited this year, we’ve once again introduced the Aqua Park Season Pass, which covers entry to our four UK water park locations.

Aqua Park Rutland Water has opened for the summer

“The season passes are for those who want to return or even visit our other water parks at Cardiff Bay or Thurrock Lakeside.

“It means people can book up to twice a week for the whole summer giving families an easy and cost-effective way to keep the kids active throughout the summer.”

All visitors to Aqua Park Rutland Water will be provided buoyancy aids, but must be aged six and over, 1.2m tall and able to swim 25 metres unaided to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualified lifeguards will be on duty throughout the day, both in and out of the water.

Aqua Park Rutland Water has opened for the summer

It’s recommended that a wetsuit is worn, although they can be hired for £5 when reserved in advance during the booking process.

Tickets for the park can be booked online at https://aquaparkgroup.co.uk/locations/rutland/ and cost £20 for a one-hour session.