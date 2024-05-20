Enjoy the thrills and spills of an inflatable outdoor water park
Aqua Park Rutland Water has been welcoming visitors to the shores of the reservoir since 2016, with as many as 40,000 expected to visit in 2024.
Hundreds of people enjoyed the first weekend of Aqua Park Rutland Water, tackling the more than 40 inflatables that make up the water park attraction.
The park is operated by one of the UK’s biggest inflatable water park operators, Aqua Park Group, and rides include the popular Tornado Tower, The Mammoth and Blast Bags, and will remain open throughout the summer.
The Aqua Park, which includes a 5.5m jump from the UK’s tallest inflatable, has got a fresh look and new layout for 2024.
It’s located at the Rutland Water Sports Centre at Whitwell Creek on the North Shore of Rutland Water, and is part of the ongoing partnership with Anglian Water to attract visitors to the reservoir.
Connor James, founder of Aqua Park Rutland Water, said: “It was great to see so many people back enjoying the inflatables at Rutland Water, enjoying favourites from previous years, including the newest edition The Seas Dragon inflatable, so we know it’ll provide amazing fun for guests.
“With household budgets likely to be limited this year, we’ve once again introduced the Aqua Park Season Pass, which covers entry to our four UK water park locations.
“The season passes are for those who want to return or even visit our other water parks at Cardiff Bay or Thurrock Lakeside.
“It means people can book up to twice a week for the whole summer giving families an easy and cost-effective way to keep the kids active throughout the summer.”
All visitors to Aqua Park Rutland Water will be provided buoyancy aids, but must be aged six and over, 1.2m tall and able to swim 25 metres unaided to take part.
Qualified lifeguards will be on duty throughout the day, both in and out of the water.
It’s recommended that a wetsuit is worn, although they can be hired for £5 when reserved in advance during the booking process.
Tickets for the park can be booked online at https://aquaparkgroup.co.uk/locations/rutland/ and cost £20 for a one-hour session.
Thrill-seekers are advised to visit the website to book to avoid disappointment and to check opening times and dates.