Enjoy one of Peterborough's favourite festive celebrations

Christmas Magic returns to Peterborough Cathedral next month

Always a highpoint of the season in Peterborough, Christmas Magic has delighted audiences from across the city and beyond for over a decade.

Expect to hear stunning arrangements of classics including Jingle Bells and Silent Night as well as festive favourites like We Three Kings, Mary’s Boy Child, When a Child is Born, White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Driving Home for Christmas and many more, all performed against the glorious backdrop of the cathedral.

Featuring performances from Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices with Peterborough Festival Brass and soloist Karen England of The OperaBabes, there will be a 2.30pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy a well as an evening performance at 7.30pm.

With something for everyone young and old, Christmas Magic is guaranteed to put you in the Christmas spirit.

“It really is the start of Christmas for me,” says Mark Currier, of Peterborough Male Voice Choir. “It’s a fantastic concert, great fun, in a wonderful setting!”

Bridget Pengelly, of Peterborough Voices, added: “It’s a real family affair, so bring along your nearest and dearest and I guarantee that as you leave, you’ll have a huge smile on your face.”