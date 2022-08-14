Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones coming to Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acoustic trio

The acoustic trio will feature Howard Jones on electric piano, guitarist Robin Boult (Roger Daltrey, Dave Stewart, Fish) and Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo, Belinda Carlisle, John Paul Jones) on chapman stick.

The acoustic shows will highlight a fresh take on Howard’s best-known hits and will provide a rare and intimate opportunity for the audience to hear first-hand about the inspiration behind Howard’s beloved material, plus fascinating recollections from his international touring career.

Hailed by many as an electronic music pioneer, Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past three decades.

“I am really excited about the trio tour we have planned for 2022,” says Howard. “Nick and Robin are dear friends and world class musicians and I love performing with them. After touring the trio in America, I thought the time was right for us to bring the fun of this acoustic show back home. I will play a range of songs from the Hojo canon including the hits old and new as well as some deep cuts and fan favourites.”

