The Jurassic age is set to roar into life at a new attraction at a zoo near Peterborough.
Hamerton Zoo will be taking visitors millions of years back in time, as 14 life-sized ‘roaring’ animatronic dinosaurs go on display this weekend.
From the ferocious T-Rex to the mighty Triceratops, this immersive prehistoric adventure can be accessed via the newly extended road train, the K-T Express.
The new exhibition will open on Saturday (June 11).
A spokesperson for the zoo said: “Our road train has always been hugely popular so we are incredibly excited to open our new attraction. It is a separate attraction within the park that will be running to a timetable during the week and available all day at the weekends and school holidays.”
The zoo is open between 10am and 5pm every day.
More information is available at www.hamertonzoopark.com.