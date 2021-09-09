Dates set for opening of TWO new Peterborough nightclubs

Rhythm Room and Liberation are coming to New Road soon

The teams behind the ventures - in the former Chicago Rock and New York, New York premises on New Road in the city centre - have revealed their plans to get clubbers back on their feet.

First up is Liberation which launches on October 2, although there will be a VIP opening the previous night.

Club Liberation is to be headed up by Peter Bell, former general manager at The Solstice, which closed last year during lockdown.

The big launch night for Rhythm Room will take place on October 9 - with its first Sunday Rhythm Sessions the following day.

There will be a VIP opening event on October 8.