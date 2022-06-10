CPSO's Jubilee Prom packed with royal connections

Get ready for the Jubilee Prom

Taking place on Saturday at Ormiston Bushfield Academy Theatre, its conductor will be Bjorn Bantock and will feature soprano Liz Williams and Giovanni Re on the trumpet.

To commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the audience can expect a sequence of great classical music, brimming with nostalgic tunes, spanning the extraordinary reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Fittingly opening with Otto Nicolai’s entertaining take on Shakespeare’s Merry Wives of Windsor and follows with Haydn’s perennially popular Trumpet Concerto. A gentle clarinet solo introduces Butterworth’s evocation of the English countryside, and the first half closes with Dvorak’s lively Slavonic Dances.

The second half follows a “Proms” style of programming with a sequence of well-known English works. Walton’s “Crown Imperial” march was commissioned for the coronation of the Queen’s father, King George VI, in Westminster Abbey in 1937.

More royal connections follow. George II commissioned Handel for an accompaniment to a firework display in London's Green Park. CPSO may not have 24 oboes and 9 trumpets as on that April day in 1749, but the Suite for Royal Fireworks always goes with a bang.