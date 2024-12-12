Comedian Paul Chowdhry adds Peterborough date to tour
Regarded as the most successful British Indian stand-up comedian in British history, Paul’s career is marked by numerous accolades and ground-breaking achievements.
Paul completed his Family-Friendly Comedian nationwide UK tour (which also visited the city) from 2021 to 2023, earning widespread praise, culminating in a sold-out run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it earned rave reviews and ratings ranging from 4 to 5 stars.
This follows Live Innit, a record-breaking tour that saw Paul perform five nights at the Hammersmith Apollo and become the first British-Asian stand-up to sell out London’s Wembley Arena.
Paul’s talent has earned him prestigious awards, including “Best Live Event” at the ITV Asian Media Awards, “Comedian of the Year” at the Asian Voice Awards, and the esteemed “Eastern Eye Comedian of the Year” award. Described by The Eastern Eye as “the greatest British Asian comedian of all time,” Paul’s impact on the comedy scene is undeniable.
Speaking on his new UK tour Paul said: “I hope to see you there—the audiences who made this dream possible. If not, I’ll be in massive debt and doing benefit gigs for the foreseeable future.”
Tickets for his Peterborough show are on sale at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com