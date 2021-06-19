IN CROWD AT QUO VADIS. L-R. DAN BROWN,BEN WILLIAMS,BARRY BURTON,ANDY GROVES F/R. OLLIE HURFORD,CHRIS JOLLEY,THOMAS LILLEY F/L.

Clubbers at Quo Vadis in Peterborough - in 2002

Almost two decades have passed since these clubbers were snapped enjoying themselves in Peterborough’s Quo Vadis nightclub.

Saturday, 19th June 2021, 7:46 am

The Geneva Street venue was one of the many nightspots back in 2002 which were packed most weekends - although it wasn’t long before it was transformed into Faith, which was featured here recently.

Do you recognise yourself on the photos - or maybe a friend? If not, don’t worry, there are more galleries to come from The Bar, Westside Bar and more.

In Crowd - quo Vadis L-R: Sarah Stockley, Michelle Tolfrey, Sarah Macleod, Kayleigh Crowley, Claire Bray

IN CROWD AT QUO VADIS. L-R. KAREN,TASH.

QUO VADIS, NEW YEARS EVE, ( left to Right ) Kylie Cole, Vicky Jones as miss money pennies's JAMES BOND THEME NIGHT.

QUO VADIS, NEW YEARS EVE, ( left To Right ) Rob Harrington, Lee Greeves, Rikki Jarvis as James Bonds. JAMES BOND THEME NIGHT.

