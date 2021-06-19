Clubbers at Quo Vadis in Peterborough - in 2002
Almost two decades have passed since these clubbers were snapped enjoying themselves in Peterborough’s Quo Vadis nightclub.
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 7:46 am
The Geneva Street venue was one of the many nightspots back in 2002 which were packed most weekends - although it wasn’t long before it was transformed into Faith, which was featured here recently.
Do you recognise yourself on the photos - or maybe a friend? If not, don’t worry, there are more galleries to come from The Bar, Westside Bar and more.
