Circus is bringing Easter egg-citement to Peterborough

Get ready for an unforgettable family experience that promises to delight audiences of all ages with incredible acrobats, daring aerialists, magnificent animals and a host of talented performers.

Circus Ginnett is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, stunning costumes, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment, making it the perfect outing for families looking to enjoy an Easter like no other on the Peterborough Embankment from April 10-21.

Whether you’re looking for thrills with breathtaking stunts, laughs from hilarious clowns, or awe-inspiring acts that will leave you speechless, Circus Ginnett delivers it all. The colorful spectacle is guaranteed to captivate both the young and the young at heart, ensuring a magical day out for everyone.

“Circus Ginnett is a family tradition for many, and we are thrilled to bring our incredible performances to Peterborough this Easter,” said the show’s producer.

Circus Ginnett comes to Peterborough on April 10

“It’s the perfect opportunity for families to create unforgettable memories together, and we can’t wait to share the magic of the circus with everyone.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett or call us on 07562 450045.

•For the fifth year, Circus Ginnett is officially supporting the NHS Charities Together and donating all profits from the opening day at each venue throughout the season to them.

Also all blue light card holders get free entry to the performances. Booking required through on 07562 450045.​