Cinema outdoors at Ferry Meadows this summer

By Brad Barnes
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
The Saturday Night Cinema lineup.placeholder image
The Saturday Night Cinema lineup.
Pack a blanket, pick your favourite snacks and unwind with friends and family at Ferry Meadows’ outdoor cinema nights.

On Saturdays, August 9 and 23, get yourself down to Oak Meadow to grab a couple of blockbuster Saturday Night Cinema hits chosen by Nene Park Trust followers.

And on Fridays July 25 to August 29, look out for Community Film Festival Fridays, also at Oak Meadow, in partnership with Gateway Film Festival. It is a series of community-programmed film screenings chosen by local groups to celebrate the rich diversity of our city.

Here’s what’s coming up

The Community Film Festival Fridays offeringsplaceholder image
The Community Film Festival Fridays offerings

AUGUST 9 4.30pm Shrek (PG) The much-loved comedy animation that turns fairy tales upside down. Join Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona on a hilarious adventure that’s full of heart and laughs for all ages.

7.30pm Wicked Sing-A-Long (PG) Grab your broomsticks and join the magic with a sing-a-long screening of Wicked, where you can belt out iconic tunes from the beloved musical that tells the untold story of the witches of Oz.

AUGUST 23 4.30pm Moana (U) Disney’s inspiring family adventure follows Moana, a brave young hero who sets sail to save her island. Packed with catchy songs, lovable characters and stunning animation.

7.30pm Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (15) Everyone’s favourite singleton is back!

Bridget navigates a new chapter of life with her signature humour, heart and a few romantic twists in this brand-new addition to the beloved series.

•Tickets £11 adult & £8.50 child

JULY 25

7pm Rio (U)

A bright and breezy animated adventure about Blu, a rare blue macaw who travels from small-town Minnesota to the vibrant streets of Rio de Janeiro. Full of music, colour, and heart, Rio is a joyful celebration of friendship and freedom. Programmed by Culture Community

AUGUST 1 7pm Before Sunrise (15) Mark the 30th anniversary of this intimate romantic drama, where two strangers meet on a train and spend one magical night wandering the streets of Vienna, talking about life, love, and everything in between. A modern classic about connection and chance. Programmed by Gateway Film Festival

AUGUST 8 7pm River (U)

Narrated by Willem Dafoe, this visually stunning documentary explores the power, beauty, and significance of rivers across the globe. With a meditative score and breathtaking cinematography, River is a reflective ode to nature’s lifeblood. Programmed by Flourish.

AUGUST 15 7pm Shrek 2 (PG)

Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona return in this hilarious and heart-warming sequel that turns fairy tales on their head.

Full of pop culture parodies, bold animation, and plenty of charm, it’s a feel-good adventure for all ages. Programmed by Queers on Cue

AUGUST 22 7pm The Bride of Frankenstein (PG) The iconic sequel to Frankenstein. With haunting visuals it follows Dr. Frankenstein as he’s forced to create a companion for his original monster.

A must-see classic of early cinema. Programmed by Gateway Film Festival.

AUGUST 29 7pm Singham Returns (12)

A high-energy action thriller from Bollywood, Singham Returns follows righteous police officer Singham as he takes on political corruption in Mumbai.

With explosive set-pieces and strong moral themes, it’s a bold crowd-pleaser packed with adrenaline. Programmed by Bengali Sanskriti Club.

•£6 per ticket

