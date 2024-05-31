Café Mambo Ibiza will land ‘under the bridge’ in Peterborough

In partnership with city based Mixology, Café Mambo Ibiza’s Classics Under The Bridge drops a shower of Balearic glitter on UNDER, the unique, urban location beneath the Nene Parkway Flyover.

Up to 2,000 clubbers will gather on Saturday, June 15, for an outdoor party like no other.

Serving up the timeless Ibiza classics are Judge Jules, Todd Terry, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Phats & Small, and Shades Of Rhythm.

For 30 years, Café Mambo Ibiza has been synonymous with Ibiza sunsets and quality dance music. Mambo has played host to every big name in dance music, not to mention the infamous BBC Radio 1 Ibiza weekends.

Classics Under The Bridge will be a spectacular celebration of those true Ibiza classics in a location that harks back to the original spirit of rave.

Judge Jules steps up to the Mambo turntables. Jules has played a pivotal role in dance music since the 90s. With Pete Tong, he kicked off the weekend clubbing adventures for the nation via his hugely popular Radio 1 show.

Few DJs know Ibiza better than Jules. His Judgement Sundays night in Ibiza was a must-visit and focal point for the San Antonio club scene. He knows every Ibiza classic and is sure to drop the biggest and best for those who make the journey to Peterborough.

Todd Terry is another bona fide house music legend. His productions through the late 80s and 90s – such as his remixes of I’ll House You by Jungle Brothers and Missing by Everything But The Girl – helped shape the direction of house music.

Responsible for classics like Keep On Jumpin and Something Goin’ On, the Indeep label boss remains a hugely-in-demand DJ and regularly produces new house music anthems. He’ll dig deep to get everyone under the bridge jumping.

Anyone who’s been to Ibiza will know Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago. The sax and DJ duo have a long-running love affair with Ibiza. Regulars at Café Mambo, they have held residencies at all the best spots on the white isle. Ben spins the massive house classics while Laura improvises on the sax, both vibing off each other to create an unforgettable set.

You can’t talk about Ibiza classics without including Turn Around by Phats & Small. Classics Under The Bridge welcomes the energetic duo to the Mambo decks for the first time and they are ready to invoke the spirit of ‘99 when they scored three top 10 hits, crashed through millions of sales, and won BRIT and MOBO nominations.

Peterborough legends Shades Of Rhythm are set for a huge homecoming set as they get UNDER reverberating to the songs of their stone-cold classics Sweet Sensation, Sounds of Eden and more. They land at Classics Under The Bridge on a mission to transport the baying crowds back to the golden era of electronic music.

Expect an incredible location, world-class DJs, an immersive, audiovisual spectacle and state-of-the-art production.

Tickets from www.under.events/mambo.

​

1 . Classics Under The Bridge See Judge Jules at Café Mambo Ibiza's Classics Under The Bridge in Peterborough Photo: Nick Culley Photo Sales

2 . Classics Under The Bridge See Phats & Small at Café Mambo Ibiza's Classics Under The Bridge in Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Classics Under The Bridge See Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago at Café Mambo Ibiza's Classics Under The Bridge in Peterborough Photo: Marc de Groot Photo Sales

4 . Classics Under The Bridge See Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago at Café Mambo Ibiza's Classics Under The Bridge in Peterborough Photo: Marc de Groot Photo Sales