Burghley's Ibiza-infused night was a classic

DJ Goldierocks and Urban Soul Orchestra’s Stephen Hussey at Classic Ibiza

Classic Ibiza returned to the beautiful grounds of Burghley House on Saturday, delighting a capacity crowd with over five hours of Balearic-infused house music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fifth concert of the show’s 10 th anniversary tour saw Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), conducted by Stephen Hussey, perform a “best of” set of over 50 house classics. The concert also featured Classic Ibiza debutants, London Community Gospel Choir (LCGC), who added their soulful and uplifting vocals to a number of tracks during the evening.

Gates opened at 5.30pm, and as the audience settled into the family-friendly vibe over their picnics, they enjoyed a soundtrack of Afro/Latin-infused house, expertly mixed by DJ Jose Luis, a former Pacha Ibiza resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8pm, USO and DJ Goldierocks took centre stage for the Ghost Ship Sundowner Set, with the BPM taking a noticeable uptick. Beginning appropriately with Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now, USO were joined by LCGC for a spine-tingling rendition of eight classic tracks, including Gypsy Woman by Crystal Waters and Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters.

Classic Ibiza at Burghley on Saturday - the Sundowner set

USO, who have collaborated with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, took a short break at 9pm, leaving the Burghley audience in the capable hands of party-starter extraordinaire, DJ Goldierocks. She mixed up a storm of deep house anthems, setting the scene perfectly for what was to come.

As night fell, and the grounds of Burghley House transformed into magical, alfresco nightclub, USO returned to the stage at 9.30pm for the Dance Set. Accompanied by an awesome laser and light show, the crowd partied to USO’s breathtaking orchestral performance, featuring Galvanise by The Chemical Brothers, Out Of Space by The Prodigy and Adagio For Strings by Tiësto.

The audience was then treated to a fitting encore of two of Classic Ibiza’s most popular tracks. Saving the best for last, USO went out on high to Insomnia by Faithless and Sandstorm by Darude.