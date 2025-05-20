Burghley House - where the countryside comes alive this Bank Holiday

By Brad Barnes
Published 20th May 2025, 18:04 BST
The Burghley Game & Country Fairplaceholder image
The Burghley Game & Country Fair
​It’s Country Fair time this Bank Holiday in Stamford as the popular event returns Burghley House on Sunday and Monday (May 25 and 26).

The Burghley Game & Country Fair is where the countryside comes to life with some fabulous arena entertainment, lots of country sports and pursuits to take part in or even try out for the first time.

    You might want to just meander around the show’s various shopping aisles and marquees, looking at a wide range of country, craft and food retailers, maybe finish it off with a refreshing drink or two in one of the food courts with the relaxing atmosphere of live Jazz and Folk music.

    The show boasts a dynamic programme of entertainment in its two main arenas, with the addition of one or two new faces and acts.

    The Burghley Game & Country Fairplaceholder image
    The Burghley Game & Country Fair

    This year’s star attraction in the main arena is HOH, a high- performance equestrian stunt riding display team.

    The newcomers are complemented with all the old favourites, horse boarding, scurry racing, falconry and various dog displays – so lots of choices to be made when planning your day out.

    Be entertained and enjoy a flutter on the ferret racing, it’s a great bit of fun! Just as your winning ferret starts to appear at the end of the tube, it decides to do a reverse by running the other way, or it may even appear in the next race.

    Take the opportunity to enjoy the country sports on offer either as a competitor or letting curiosity get the better of you, and try out fishing, shooting, or even enter with you dog in the various activities in the World of Dogs, there’s gundog scurries, clinic, fun dog show, with endless opportunities.

    The Burghley Game & Country Fairplaceholder image
    The Burghley Game & Country Fair

    After all the activities, take some time out to relax in the various food courts listening to live jazz, taste great street food and take home your favourite nibbles from the Food Halls.

    Burghley Game & Country Fair is open 10am – 6pm both days.

    Advance tickets are now available. Full details can be found at www.livingheritagecountryshows.com/tickets

