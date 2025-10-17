Burghley Christmas Fair will have even more festive magic

Christmas Fair returns to Burghley House at the end of November

Festive drone shows, marshmallow toasting and a new marquee area will bring fresh seasonal experiences to the cobbled courtyards and grounds of Stamford’s Burghley House this Christmas.

Returning on 27 November, the region’s largest Christmas Fair – set against the dramatic backdrop of England’s greatest Elizabethan house – will feature over 150 stalls brimming with artisan gifts and one-of-a-kind finds, from handmade decorations and beautiful homewares to clothes, stocking fillers, and seasonal food and drink.

As well as the much-loved mix of shopping, festive ‘selfie’ spots and ‘snowflake’ flurries, this year’s four-day Fair introduces The Pavilion – a grand new tented space with seating, even more shopping, food and drink, and a daily programme of live music. Adding to the magic this year will be a festive drone show each day and evening events in the Great Hall, while new marshmallow toasting stations invite visitors to enjoy a cosy winter tradition.

The Fair will once again feature traditional chalets, a large, heated shopping marquee, and an avenue of pagodas all decked out in Christmas lights and decorations. The Victorian carousel returns too, lit up for the season, while festive music drifts across the site… and there’s always the chance of a few snow flurries, whatever the weather.

Visitors can shop by day (9.30am – 4pm, Thursday to Sunday) or soak up the atmosphere after dark on Friday and Saturday, when the Fair stays open until 7.30pm. With thousands of twinkling lights, live singers, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy seasonal food and drink with friends and family, the evenings promise a truly magical experience.

For an extra special seasonal treat, Burghley’s Christmas Fair will again offer Great Hall Afternoon Teas served in the House’s oak-panelled hall warmed by a roaring fire. This

magnificent setting, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert dined during a visit in 1844, provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable festive experience. The Afternoon Teas are available to book each day of the Fair.

New for 2025, Cocktails, Canapes &and Carols in the Great Hall will take place on the Friday and Saturday evenings. Guests can enjoy an arrival glass of fizz, bottomless Christmas and classic cocktails or mocktails, seasonal canapés, and a singer performing festive favourites by the Christmas tree.

Tickets must be booked online in advance. Standard admission is £12 for adults and £5 for children (3-15 years). A limited number of Flexi Tickets are also available (£18 adults, £8 children), allowing entry on any one day of the fair. Parking is free, with Priority Parking available to pre-book at £8 per car.

Both Great Hall experiences cost £49.50 per person and must be booked in advance.

The Burghley Christmas Fair is run in association with the Angel Committee to raise fundsfor the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

For full details and to book tickets, visit www.burghley.co.uk