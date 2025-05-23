The singer exacerbated the condition due to his touring commitments, a statement confirmed.

Billy Joel has cancelled all his remaining tour dates after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

A statement has confirmed he is undergoing physical therapy for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

The singer was set to perform in Edinburgh and Liverpool next month.

Music icon Billy Joel has announced the cancellation of all his upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with the brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

The 76-year-old, who was set to play in the United Kingdom next month, made a statement on social media regarding the cancellations, writing: 'I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.'

A report from Reuters states that the musician is currently undergoing physical therapy and has been advised not to perform while recovering. The statement also mentioned that the disorder was exacerbated by recent performances, 'leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.'

Ticketmaster has amended its listings for the singer’s UK tour, with dates in Edinburgh and Liverpool now cancelled. Refunds are expected to be automatically sent to ticket holders from their point of purchase.

What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)?

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) is a neurological condition primarily affecting older adults, characterized by an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain's ventricles. Despite the name, the pressure of this fluid is often within the normal range, or only slightly elevated, when measured through a spinal tap.

This build-up of CSF causes the ventricles to enlarge, which in turn presses on surrounding brain tissue, leading to a distinctive set of symptoms.

The hallmark of NPH is a 'triad' of symptoms: a shuffling, unsteady gait (difficulty walking), cognitive impairment (problems with memory and thinking), and urinary incontinence (loss of bladder control). While these symptoms can resemble other age-related conditions like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, NPH is distinct because its symptoms are often treatable. Diagnosis involves medical history, brain imaging, and sometimes a lumbar puncture to see if symptoms temporarily improve.

The primary treatment is the surgical insertion of a shunt, a device that diverts excess CSF to another part of the body for reabsorption, which can significantly alleviate symptoms for many individuals.

