Bill Bailey reschedules Peterborough show
Top comedian Bill Bailey has announced he is rescheduling his Peterborough show.
Bill was due to perform at the East of England Arena on January 2.
However, due to the on-going crisis around the Coronavirus pandemic, he is rescheduling all post-Christmas tour dates on his current En Route to Normal arena tour. The appearance at the East of England Arena and Events Centre will now take place on May 04 2022.
All ticket holders will be contacted by their points-of-purchase regarding the new arrangement.
Pamela Newbould, head of events at the East of England Arena, commented, “Postponing any event is never the easiest decision for any performer, however, under the present circumstances we support this decision and we look forward to welcoming the amazing Bill Bailey on what is affectionately known as Star Wars Day - May the Fourth be with you Bill.”