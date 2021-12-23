Bill Bailey reschedules Peterborough show

Bill Bailey

Bill was due to perform at the East of England Arena on January 2.

However, due to the on-going crisis around the Coronavirus pandemic, he is rescheduling all post-Christmas tour dates on his current En Route to Normal arena tour. The appearance at the East of England Arena and Events Centre will now take place on May 04 2022.

All ticket holders will be contacted by their points-of-purchase regarding the new arrangement.