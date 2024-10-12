Big beats, visual treats and vital energy on a Peterborough stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join the celebration of Mugenkyo’s landmark 30th anniversary, with a very special show of big beats, visual treats and vital energy at Peterborough’s Key Theatre on October 12.

Taking the audience on a journey ‘in time’, a thrilling ride through their 30 years, the concert is a full theatrical experience, with dynamic choreography and heart-pounding rhythms contrasting with atmospheric soundscapes.

As Europe’s longest-established taiko group, Mugenkyo are widely recognised as the ground-breaking pioneers of this exciting art-form, thrilling audiences at thousands of performances worldwide, now returning with their first major UK tour in almost five years.

They are back on the road with an electrifying and uplifting performance of skill, stamina and soul, just ‘in time’ for this special Birthday Bash!

In the intervening years, Mugenkyo have been busy on projects such as collaborating on the ambitious “World of Gods” with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, filming for the Hollywood film “Tin Soldier” in Greece with Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro, a 2-week run at the World Expo in Dubai, the BBC TV Tokyo Olympics, and the “Fire & Light” site-specific project, creating online classes and virtual performance.

As well as their extensive touring through their 30 year history, Mugenkyo have released six albums and three concert DVDs, making them the most artistically prolific taiko group outside of Japan.

Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com