Behind the scenes at Peterborough Cathedral writers' day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is all part of a Writers’ Day at Peterborough Cathedral, on April 26 (11am-3pm) .
From medieval scribes to Shakespearean inspirations, you’ll be guided through centuries of stories that have shaped this sacred space and beyond.
Discover the characters who have walked its cloisters, prayed in its chapels, and written words that echo through time.
Following the tour, step into the inspiring atmosphere of The Drawing Room for lunch and a dynamic two-hour creative writing workshop led by Dr Andrew McDonnell, an experienced writer and educator.
Whether you're a seasoned wordsmith or just beginning your writing journey, this session is designed to spark your imagination, build your confidence, and provide new tools for bringing your ideas to life on the page.
•Unearth hidden literary treasures of the Cathedral.
•Gain fresh insight into the craft of writing.
•Meet and connect with fellow writers in the city.
•Be inspired by a setting steeped in tradition.