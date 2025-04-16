Behind the scenes at Peterborough Cathedral writers' day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join Vice Dean Canon Tim Alban Jones for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the Cathedral as he uncovers its rich and often surprising literary heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is all part of a Writers’ Day at Peterborough Cathedral, on April 26 (11am-3pm) .

From medieval scribes to Shakespearean inspirations, you’ll be guided through centuries of stories that have shaped this sacred space and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover the characters who have walked its cloisters, prayed in its chapels, and written words that echo through time.

Look out for the Writers' Day at Peterborough Cathedral

Following the tour, step into the inspiring atmosphere of The Drawing Room for lunch and a dynamic two-hour creative writing workshop led by Dr Andrew McDonnell, an experienced writer and educator.

Whether you're a seasoned wordsmith or just beginning your writing journey, this session is designed to spark your imagination, build your confidence, and provide new tools for bringing your ideas to life on the page.

•Unearth hidden literary treasures of the Cathedral.

•Gain fresh insight into the craft of writing.

•Meet and connect with fellow writers in the city.

•Be inspired by a setting steeped in tradition.