Bands back together on stage - after 42 years

The recently reformed legendary Peterborough punk band The Destructors, one of the few local bands that some people will remember, are back in the city with a band they toured with 42 years ago.

​Club With No Name pops up at The Limetree in Paston on Friday (July 26th) and Destructors 82 (as they are now known) will be sharing the bill with GBH - who they toured with in 1982.

That year it looked like The Destructors were set to go all the way. Their singles more than troubled the indie charts and their debut album is still revered today as one of the classics of the UK82 underground music scene.

Following their rise, they were swiftly signed to a management company, a bigger record deal and they were asked to play gigs with all the big names of the era and all the best London venues, which including shows at The Lyceum and The Brixton Ace (now known as The Brixton Electric) with the likes of The Exploited, UK Subs and even with The Damned at the peak of their career.

The original line-up of Destructors in 1982

Towards the end of '82 with the release of that debut album, 'Exercise The Demons Of Youth' their first UK tour was arranged with three other hotly tipped bands of the time, being Blitz, The Abrasive Wheels and GBH but, sadly, the tour barely limped around the country, with many of the dates getting cancelled.

Within a year the band broke up.

In their very brief time as a band though, Destructors had gained a very loyal following, affectionately known as the Death Squad back in the day and they still have healthy following both locally and abroad, although they never actually played outside of the UK, with fans still getting in touch from as far away as the USA, Japan, Canada and even Brazil!

Last year two of the original members, guitarist Gizz Butt, who famously played guitar with the Prodigy for many years, and the original drummer Andy MacDonald, started playing together again. They drafted in Jonny March of Resistance 77 on bass and Chris Lovell on vocals. Chris had actually worked with the band in the early 80s designing a couple of record sleeves and T-shirts.

The 2024 line-up of Destructors 82

They then played a few small gigs locally under the name Destructors 82, the name chosen to represent the era of the songs they were playing, which didn't go unnoticed by the organisers of Rebellion Festival who now invited the band to play the Arena stage this year on the Friday night.

As a warm-up Chris has got GBH to play alongside them once more for a special one-off show in Peterborough. They will also be joined by the new Nottingham-based, upcoming band Headstone Horrors and also Peterborough’s only real true Punk and Oi! band The Rankers, who just happen to feature amongst their number a couple of members of the original aforementioned Destructors Death Squad, who used to follow the band all over the country in the early eighties by any means possible, often hitch-hiking, spending many nights sleeping in damp squats, the floors of other fans flats, phone boxes, bus stations etc..