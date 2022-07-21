At-a-glance guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

The 707

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Original Acoustic Night featuring Chloe Lorentzen, Zakk Gray and Matt Aylett from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has a General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £20 bar voucher;FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujan frpm 9.30pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Tourettes from 9pm, free entry;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has House Sessions from 9pm until late in the function room – house, disco, urban, drum and bass. £5 entry;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Blackout UK;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has its acousting session from 6.45pm with James Edmunds;SATURDAY:

Cathedral Square: Windrush Coming Together from 11am -3:30pm with music from Steel Pan performer Mr Octavius and Zeb Rootz playing reggae, ska and rocksteady;The Ostrich Inn has The 707 (pictured) from 9.30pm;

Ex-Serviceman’s Club, Thorney, has Stealer.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Artic Roll;Burghley Club has DB5 from 9pm, free entry;

Turbines Tavern, Lincoln Road, has Another Girl Another Planet;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – DJ Rick Allen playing 70’s tunes. Free entry, from 9pm until 3am;Charters has DJ Otis Roberts – an afternoon of chilled music and disco funk. From 3-9pm, free entry.;Peterborough Conservative Club has ;

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Melodybeats - Members £5, Guests £6;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has DNA - David James Smith and Adam Leon from 4.30pm;Charters has Tiger Club – the best mix of dance floor gems from all eras. From 3-6pm, free entry; followed by House Sessions from 6-10pm, free entry;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has singer/songwriter Jordon Poole from 3pm to 6pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has an acoustic set from Mark Stevens – expect some unique covers and classic favourites from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has karaoke from 7pm;

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays;

WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has cinema in the basement – showing The Greatest Showman;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has Free Soul Sista with the sounds of Soul, Reggae & Motown;

THURSDAY (28th):

The Ostrich Inn has Andy Hughes from 8.30pm;