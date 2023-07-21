And so we dance.... a showcase of young talent in Peterborough

Tu Danse Studios, a dance & performing arts school, based in Newark Road, Peterborough, brought its annual showcases to the stage once more at the city’s Cresset Theatre at the weekend, the culmination of months of hard work.

In four shows over two days, the students ranging from age 3 to 23 entertained audiences with everything from ballet to contemporary, street to acro, and buzzy bees to tap dancing Gangsta Grannies.

And it wasn’t all about dance.

The junior performing arts classes created a fun, shortened version of Bugsy Malone, cleverly using pre filmed footage of the famous splurge fight, whilst the seniors performed their own mini-version of Dear Evan Hansen, with some beautiful vocal harmonies by Lewis Hall.

Tu Danse Studios offer a wide range of classes for all ages.

They have an open day planned on Sunday, September 3, from 10am to 2pm at the studios in Newark Road and would be delighted to show you around and discuss class options.

Please feel free to pop along on that day or call 01733 553830 to find out more details.

•All photos: Andy Gutteridge & Jakki Kirkham

