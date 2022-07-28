An at-a-glance guide to what's on this week in Peterborough

The Gangsters on stage

CLOUD9 SUMMERFEST

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club, Bretton, July 30

Top artists, positive vibes and an atmosphere that will take you to Cloud 9 from 1pm to 11pm – showcasing the biggest names in Jungle and Drum & Bass, bringing you an unforgettable rave experience.There’s full festival stage production, food stalls, outside bars, merchandise in an open air arena…The DJ line up includes Danny Byrd, Hype, Basslayerz, Brockie, Ego Trippin, Profile, Mark XTC, Slipz, Millz, Exile, Massive, DBL, Pressure, Instant and Subsinner plus a host of MCs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Andy Hughes from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;FRIDAY:Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm, free entry;The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 9.30pm;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Acoustic Sessions with Dan Poole from 6.45pmBrewery Tap, Westgate, has Radius 45 from 10pm, free entry ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has All Killer No Filler

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Dirty Rumour from 9pm, a popular Peterborough band playing Rock and Pop covers with a funky twist;

SATURDAY:

Bijou has Glamour ‘Unofficial After Party for Ibiza Orchestra event’ from 9pm in the basement;The Ostrich Inn has Clarksdale Contract from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Porky Pig;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Cosmic Rodney, from 9pm free entry ;Brewery Tap hasCharters has DJ Eddie Nash from 3-9pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash from 9.30pm, free entry;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True British Mayhem from 9pm playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Hush, a 4 piece female fronted classic Rock covers band;SUNDAY:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Crown Charity Day For The Ukraine including a barbecue from 4pm to 11pm featuring The Expletives, LMB, AGAP and The Legionnaires 77 (free admission);The Ostrich Inn has Joe Drury from 4.30pm;Charters has The Gangsters back again to entertain with an afternoon of great ska tunes. The gangsters will be live in the garden from 3pm to 6pm; followed by House Sessions from 6-9pm, free entry and a music quiz from 6.30pm (inside) free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm to 5pm playing Pop and Rock covers;

Iron Horse Ranch House has an Uncovered takeover featuring Old Boy Of The Fens, Loop Cycle and 2 Electric Blue, from 2pm to 5pm;WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has Cinema Club;

THURSDAY: