An at-a-glance guide to Oundle Fringe

For ten days from July 6 to 16, the pubs, cafés and restaurants of Oundle will be full of the sound of Oundle Fringe, a fantastic week of entertainment taking place at the same time as Oundle International Festival.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 8:00 am
Pennyless, Lexie Green and Five String Thing
Pennyless, Lexie Green and Five String Thing

With events taking place at lunchtime, early and late evening, there’s something for everyone, ranging from vintage blues and rock’n’roll to classical flute and flamenco guitar.

What is more, nearly all events are free.

It's a showcase for local performers as well as those from further afield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Highlights include folk, blues and jazz from Pennyless, rock, pop and indie songs from Disarray, songs by the likes of Adele, Abba and Elton John from The Weekenders, Mississippi blues from Jonathan Townsend, Americana, rock’n’roll and vintage blues from award-winning Cambridgeshire singer/songwriter Lexie Green plus poet Suzanne Tuck with her Edinburgh Fringe show “Tuck Into Poetry”.

There’s also the chance to strip the willow at a ceilidh with Five String Thing, learn the dances of the Jane Austen period with dancers from Rutland Renaissance, get up in front of the mic and do some improvised drama with Drama on Tap, take part in the Fringe’s Big Folk Session or test your music and literary knowledge with the light-hearted Fringe quiz.

For dates, times, venue and full details of all the Fringe events taking place look online at www.oundlefringe.org

AdeleABBA