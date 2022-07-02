An at-a-glance guide to Oundle Fringe

Pennyless, Lexie Green and Five String Thing

With events taking place at lunchtime, early and late evening, there’s something for everyone, ranging from vintage blues and rock’n’roll to classical flute and flamenco guitar.

What is more, nearly all events are free.

It's a showcase for local performers as well as those from further afield.

Highlights include folk, blues and jazz from Pennyless, rock, pop and indie songs from Disarray, songs by the likes of Adele, Abba and Elton John from The Weekenders, Mississippi blues from Jonathan Townsend, Americana, rock’n’roll and vintage blues from award-winning Cambridgeshire singer/songwriter Lexie Green plus poet Suzanne Tuck with her Edinburgh Fringe show “Tuck Into Poetry”.

There’s also the chance to strip the willow at a ceilidh with Five String Thing, learn the dances of the Jane Austen period with dancers from Rutland Renaissance, get up in front of the mic and do some improvised drama with Drama on Tap, take part in the Fringe’s Big Folk Session or test your music and literary knowledge with the light-hearted Fringe quiz.