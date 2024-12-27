An astonishing true story of a forgotten hero
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All Blood Runs Red – The Astonishing True Story of Eugene Bullard is being brought to The Key Theatre by acclaimed theatre company Imitating The Dog on February 25 and 26.
Eugene Bullard’s life is nothing short of extraordinary. Born in segregated Georgia, USA, Bullard fled racial oppression to carve out an unparalleled life in Europe during a time of profound social and political upheaval. From his beginnings as a runaway and circus entertainer, Bullard became a boxer, jazz drummer, and nightclub owner, eventually making history as one of the first black fighter pilots in World War One.
Later, he spied against Hitler’s regime during World War Two, rubbed shoulders with cultural giants like Josephine Baker, Duke Ellington, Ernest Hemingway, and Pablo Picasso, yet tragically spent his final days working as a lift operator in New York’s Rockefeller Center.
Through the eyes of a modern-day actor, Bullard’s life unfolds on stage in a mix of storytelling, song, and dynamic visuals. The performance not only explores the extraordinary history of Eugene Bullard but also examines how his story resonates with today’s world.
Tickets are available at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com for performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm Age 12+.