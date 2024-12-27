An astonishing true story of a forgotten hero

By Brad Barnes
Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 11:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An extraordinary production that brings the remarkable life of Eugene Bullard – a true but long-forgotten hero of the 20th century – vividly to the stage, comes to Peterborough next month.

All Blood Runs Red – The Astonishing True Story of Eugene Bullard is being brought to The Key Theatre by acclaimed theatre company Imitating The Dog on February 25 and 26.

Eugene Bullard’s life is nothing short of extraordinary. Born in segregated Georgia, USA, Bullard fled racial oppression to carve out an unparalleled life in Europe during a time of profound social and political upheaval. From his beginnings as a runaway and circus entertainer, Bullard became a boxer, jazz drummer, and nightclub owner, eventually making history as one of the first black fighter pilots in World War One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later, he spied against Hitler’s regime during World War Two, rubbed shoulders with cultural giants like Josephine Baker, Duke Ellington, Ernest Hemingway, and Pablo Picasso, yet tragically spent his final days working as a lift operator in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

See ​All Blood Runs Red at the Key TheatreSee ​All Blood Runs Red at the Key Theatre
See ​All Blood Runs Red at the Key Theatre

Through the eyes of a modern-day actor, Bullard’s life unfolds on stage in a mix of storytelling, song, and dynamic visuals. The performance not only explores the extraordinary history of Eugene Bullard but also examines how his story resonates with today’s world.

Tickets are available at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com for performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm Age 12+.

Related topics:PeterboroughEuropeUSATickets
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice