All you need to know about the Water Newton Music Festival this weekend

A full day of live bands, food, drink and entertainment for all the family – Water Newton Music Festival returns to the village near Peterborough this weekend

Taking place on the Village Green, on Sunday, August 27, the festival raises money to support the historic Church of St Remigius.

What makes this festival even more special is that all profits raised will be donated to the Water Newton Church for vital repairs and maintenance. So, by joining the festivities, you'll not only have a fantastic time but also contribute to a worthy cause!

Enjoy a relaxing day on the Village Green, surrounded by the beautiful scenery.

And for those who prefer to indulge in delectable treats, there will be local ales on tap at the bar as well as soft drinks and other beverages, food vans and a BBQ as well as the annual village cake competition.

All purchases will contribute towards the charitable cause .

Providing the music are Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues; Pennyless; Millstone Grit; The Old Gitz Blues Band; Stealer and Friends; Smoke 'n' Mirrors;

The festival runs from 12pm to 7.30pm. Tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk