All you need to know about the Oundle Fringe Festival

The best local rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers, poets and drama groups will fill every café, pub, restaurant, hotel and public venue in Oundle and the surrounding villages as the Fringe hosts more than 50 free

events.

A week-long Art Exhibition, a devious Treasure Trail, a Jane Austen period dance, a two-night ‘Battle of the Bands’ for young talent, a Quiz Night (£5 a head), a ‘welcome all’ folk evening and a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ concert in St Peter’s Church add to the fun.

Acts include irreverent poet Nic Aubury, comic duet Sweet FA (witty, and gritty!), flutes, ukuleles from Peterborough, harp music from Nick Penny, jazz from the Jively Sisters, bluegrass from the Down County Boys and sea shanties from Millstone Grit.

During the week, a piper, a choir with ‘Songs from the Musicals’, and folk dancers will entertain in the market square.

Take a picnic for a drama evening with Shakespeare’s favourite ‘fool’, Will Kemp, at Lyveden New Bield.

The Fringe has booked singer-songwriters and guitarists such as Richard Booth, Calder McLaughlan, Gary Ward, CarterDolby, Jake Cunnington, Esther Caws, Thompson & Rogers, JP & The Hat, and Stevie Jones, and groups BandX, the Cellotapes, Oakes, Broken Heroes and The Kobras and the T100s, for a rocking 10 days.

There is no need to book, but early arrival at smaller venues ensures you a seat. And when the hat passes round to cover performers’ expenses, pop in a little cash.

FRIDAY JUNE 27

Nick Penny

The Hub, Fletton House at 11:00am

C J Hatt

Dexters, 1:00 pm

Regency Tea Dance

Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle 2:00 – 4:00 pm

The Down County Boys

Westgate Room, The Talbot Hotel 7:00 pm

Oakes

The Montagu Arms, Barnwell 8:00 pm

SATURDAY JUNE 28

Carter Dolby

Dexters 12:00 noon

BandX

Chequered Skipper, Ashton 1:30 pm

Amanda Jane and The Nightlights

The Talbot Hotel, 2:30 pm.

Next Gen: Battle of the Bands (Session 1)

Rose and Crown 6:00 pm

Support emerging young, talented musicians as they battle it out to win a slot on stage at Creative Oundle’s Party at The Wharf on Saturday 12 July.

Ceilidh with Five String Thing

Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle 7:30 pm (tickets £12)

Live band playing toe-tapping tunes from around the British Isles with dance instruction from irrepressible caller Chris Sanders.

Gutter Merchants

Shuckburgh Arms, Southwick 6:00 pm

SUNDAY JUNE 29

Pennyless with Ray Duffy and Colin Benton

Dexters 12:00 noon

Kettering Ukulele Plus

Chequered Skipper, Ashton 2:00 pm

Triple Seven

Montagu Arms, Barnwell 5:00 pm

Peterborough Flute Choir

The Talbot Hotel 5:30 pm

The Big Folk Session

The Talbot Hotel 7:00 pm

MONDAY JUNE 30

Chris Sanders

The Hub, Fletton House, Oundle 12:30 pm

Gary Lee Ward

Montagu Arms, Barnwell 7:00 pm

Open Mic

Rose and Crown 7:30 pm

TUESDAY JULY 1

Michael O’Leary

Market Place, Oundle 12:00 noon

Caley Brown

Greedy Piglet 1:00 pm

Folk Dance

The Talbot Hotel 7:00 pm

Pint of Poetry

The George Inn 7:30 pm

An evening of performance poetry. Live stand-up poetry from talented local writers.

John Sime and Dougie Chapman

Rose and Crown 8:00 pm

WEDNESDAY JULY 2

Richard Booth

Coffee Tavern 12:00 noon

BirchWoodKnight

Greedy Piglet 1:00 pm.

Timeless

Chequered Skipper, Ashton 1:30 pm

The Fringe Quiz

The Ship Inn, Oundle 6:30 pm (£5 per person, teams of up to 6)

The Cellotapes

Dexters 7:30 pm

Jake Cunnington

Montagu Arms, Barnwell 8:00 pm

THURSDAY JULY 3

Steve Bean

The Talbot Hotel 12:00 noon

Danssella

Market Place, Oundle 1:00 pm

Richard Matthews

Onkar, West St., Oundle 7:00 pm

Drama on Tap

The Ship Inn 7:15 pm

Come and perform a sketch or a monologue, an extract from a play, a comic skit, some heart-wrenching drama or whatever you will…the floor is yours.

Rusty Strings

The Talbot Hotel 7:30 pm

T100s

Montagu Arms 8:00 pm

FRIDAY JULY 4

JP and The Hat

Greedy Piglet 12:00 noon.

Spodo Komodo

The Talbot Hotel 1:00 pm

Death of a Clown

Lyveden New Bield 6:00-7:00 pm

The rise and fall of Will Kemp, Shakespeare’s Fool. A Shakespearian tragi-comedy (and musical) history presented by Theatre 17.

Sweet F.A.

The Talbot Hotel 7:30 pm

Stevie Jones and Calder

The George Inn 8:00 pm

Broken Heroes

The Ship Inn 8:30 pm

SATURDAY JULY 5

Oundle Musical Theatre Choir

Market Place, Oundle 11:30 am

Nic Aubury

No.1 St.Osyth’s Lane, Oundle 12:30 pm

Esther Caws

Dexters 1:00 pm

Thompson and Rogers

Laxton Cloisters and Long Room, Oundle School. 1:30 pm

Millstone Grit

The Talbot Hotel 2:00 pm

Next Gen: Battle of the Bands (Session 2)

Rose and Crown 6:00 pm

The Kobras

The George Inn 8:00 pm

Dan Hughes

The Ship Inn, West St., Oundle 8:30 pm

SUNDAY JULY 6

The Jively Sisters

Dexters 12:00 noon

Shaun and Oli

The Talbot Hotel 1:00 pm

The Shufflepack

Chequered Skipper 2:00 pm

The Rusty Players of Oundle

St Peter’s Church 4:00 pm

•Full details at https://www.oundlefringe.org/events/

