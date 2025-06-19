All you need to know about the Oundle Fringe Festival

The best local rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers, poets and drama groups will fill every café, pub, restaurant, hotel and public venue in Oundle and the surrounding villages as the Fringe hosts more than 50 free
events.
A week-long Art Exhibition, a devious Treasure Trail, a Jane Austen period dance, a two-night ‘Battle of the Bands’ for young talent, a Quiz Night (£5 a head), a ‘welcome all’ folk evening and a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ concert in St Peter’s Church add to the fun.
Acts include irreverent poet Nic Aubury, comic duet Sweet FA (witty, and gritty!), flutes, ukuleles from Peterborough, harp music from Nick Penny, jazz from the Jively Sisters, bluegrass from the Down County Boys and sea shanties from Millstone Grit.
During the week, a piper, a choir with ‘Songs from the Musicals’, and folk dancers will entertain in the market square.
Take a picnic for a drama evening with Shakespeare’s favourite ‘fool’, Will Kemp, at Lyveden New Bield.
The Fringe has booked singer-songwriters and guitarists such as Richard Booth, Calder McLaughlan, Gary Ward, CarterDolby, Jake Cunnington, Esther Caws, Thompson & Rogers, JP & The Hat, and Stevie Jones, and groups BandX, the Cellotapes, Oakes, Broken Heroes and The Kobras and the T100s, for a rocking 10 days.
There is no need to book, but early arrival at smaller venues ensures you a seat. And when the hat passes round to cover performers’ expenses, pop in a little cash.
FRIDAY JUNE 27
Nick Penny
The Hub, Fletton House at 11:00am
C J Hatt
Dexters, 1:00 pm
Regency Tea Dance
Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle 2:00 – 4:00 pm
The Down County Boys
Westgate Room, The Talbot Hotel 7:00 pm
Oakes
The Montagu Arms, Barnwell 8:00 pm
SATURDAY JUNE 28
Carter Dolby
Dexters 12:00 noon
BandX
Chequered Skipper, Ashton 1:30 pm
Amanda Jane and The Nightlights
The Talbot Hotel, 2:30 pm.
Next Gen: Battle of the Bands (Session 1)
Rose and Crown 6:00 pm
Support emerging young, talented musicians as they battle it out to win a slot on stage at Creative Oundle’s Party at The Wharf on Saturday 12 July.
Ceilidh with Five String Thing
Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle 7:30 pm (tickets £12)
Live band playing toe-tapping tunes from around the British Isles with dance instruction from irrepressible caller Chris Sanders.
Gutter Merchants
Shuckburgh Arms, Southwick 6:00 pm
SUNDAY JUNE 29
Pennyless with Ray Duffy and Colin Benton
Dexters 12:00 noon
Kettering Ukulele Plus
Chequered Skipper, Ashton 2:00 pm
Triple Seven
Montagu Arms, Barnwell 5:00 pm
Peterborough Flute Choir
The Talbot Hotel 5:30 pm
The Big Folk Session
The Talbot Hotel 7:00 pm
MONDAY JUNE 30
Chris Sanders
The Hub, Fletton House, Oundle 12:30 pm
Gary Lee Ward
Montagu Arms, Barnwell 7:00 pm
Open Mic
Rose and Crown 7:30 pm
TUESDAY JULY 1
Michael O’Leary
Market Place, Oundle 12:00 noon
Caley Brown
Greedy Piglet 1:00 pm
Folk Dance
The Talbot Hotel 7:00 pm
Pint of Poetry
The George Inn 7:30 pm
An evening of performance poetry. Live stand-up poetry from talented local writers.
John Sime and Dougie Chapman
Rose and Crown 8:00 pm
WEDNESDAY JULY 2
Richard Booth
Coffee Tavern 12:00 noon
BirchWoodKnight
Greedy Piglet 1:00 pm.
Timeless
Chequered Skipper, Ashton 1:30 pm
The Fringe Quiz
The Ship Inn, Oundle 6:30 pm (£5 per person, teams of up to 6)
The Cellotapes
Dexters 7:30 pm
Jake Cunnington
Montagu Arms, Barnwell 8:00 pm
THURSDAY JULY 3
Steve Bean
The Talbot Hotel 12:00 noon
Danssella
Market Place, Oundle 1:00 pm
Richard Matthews
Onkar, West St., Oundle 7:00 pm
Drama on Tap
The Ship Inn 7:15 pm
Come and perform a sketch or a monologue, an extract from a play, a comic skit, some heart-wrenching drama or whatever you will…the floor is yours.
Rusty Strings
The Talbot Hotel 7:30 pm
T100s
Montagu Arms 8:00 pm
FRIDAY JULY 4
JP and The Hat
Greedy Piglet 12:00 noon.
Spodo Komodo
The Talbot Hotel 1:00 pm
Death of a Clown
Lyveden New Bield 6:00-7:00 pm
The rise and fall of Will Kemp, Shakespeare’s Fool. A Shakespearian tragi-comedy (and musical) history presented by Theatre 17.
Sweet F.A.
The Talbot Hotel 7:30 pm
Stevie Jones and Calder
The George Inn 8:00 pm
Broken Heroes
The Ship Inn 8:30 pm
SATURDAY JULY 5
Oundle Musical Theatre Choir
Market Place, Oundle 11:30 am
Nic Aubury
No.1 St.Osyth’s Lane, Oundle 12:30 pm
Esther Caws
Dexters 1:00 pm
Thompson and Rogers
Laxton Cloisters and Long Room, Oundle School. 1:30 pm
Millstone Grit
The Talbot Hotel 2:00 pm
Next Gen: Battle of the Bands (Session 2)
Rose and Crown 6:00 pm
The Kobras
The George Inn 8:00 pm
Dan Hughes
The Ship Inn, West St., Oundle 8:30 pm
SUNDAY JULY 6
The Jively Sisters
Dexters 12:00 noon
Shaun and Oli
The Talbot Hotel 1:00 pm
The Shufflepack
Chequered Skipper 2:00 pm
The Rusty Players of Oundle
St Peter’s Church 4:00 pm
•Full details at https://www.oundlefringe.org/events/